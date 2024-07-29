2024 Paris Olympics

What's ahead for Bay Area athletes on Day 3 of the Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A day after Simone Biles got off to an impressive start, a pair of Stanford athletes are set to help the U.S. men's gymnastics team begin competition.

Stanford stars Asher Hong and Brody Malone take to the mat with their sights set on gold, and in men's swimming, Cal's Ryan Murphy eyes medaling in his third Olympics in the backstroke.

