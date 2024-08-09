Olympic Breaking

Bay Area community gathers for breaking's Olympic debut

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Breaking, one of the Olympics newest sports, is making its debut at the 2024 Paris Games, and it has the local community raving.

The sport has deep Bay Area ties and a dance studio in Martinez is abuzz with fans and athletes looking forward to the inaugural competition.

Breaking will not be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which is why the sport's local community is looking to savor every minute of competition.

Pete Suratos has more on how the Bay Area is gearing up for the debut.

