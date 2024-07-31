Bay Area gymnasts inspired by US Olympic teams' achievements

Gymnastics fever is taking over. With the U.S. women's gymnastics team winning gold and the men's team taking bronze, people around the country are celebrating and getting ready for more. Local gymnasts say the joy from Team U.S.A. has been infectious and inspiring.

At Apex Gymnastics in San Jose, gymnasts ages 11 through 15 ran through a strenuous mix of jumps, cartwheels, and backhandsprings. On top of the hours these gymnasts pour into their sport, they've also been making time to follow the Olympics, and in particular with U.S. women's gymnastics team.

The athletes at Apex were eager to speak with NBC Bay Area about how the Olympic athletes have impacted them.

"Suni [Lee] and Simone [Biles], they both have gone through a lot in the last four years since the Tokyo Olympics, and they’ve had to fight for what they have now and they worked very hard for that,” said Bailey Le.

"I’m really excited to see more vaults from Simone Biles, because she really inspires me how she bounces back from an injury because I’ve had that myself," said Sonia Mitrea.

The gymnasts at Apex said the U.S. Olympians are motivating them to improve their technique, to learn new skills, and to keep chasing their dreams.

Tianna Mungai described this year's Olympics as, “really inspiring, makes me want to work harder in the gym, makes me want to get better.”

Laura Correa said watching Team U.S.A. has inspired her as well.

"Seeing them out there and doing what they love, it's just amazing," Correa said.

"It's really cool that I could be like them someday," she continued.

At ATA Gymnastics, another gym in San Jose, instructor Alex Lam said that older children and teens at the gym have been keeping tabs on the Olympics.

Lam said he is proud to see what the U.S. women's and men's teams have accomplished this year. He is also glad there is now a global spotlight on gymnastics.

"I think a lot of people are finally starting to wake up and see it,” Lam said of the sport.

Lam said he is just starting his career in acrobatic gymnastics. Acrobatic gymnastics is not yet an Olympic sport, but he hopes it will be soon.

"I want to win a gold medal, that would be awesome," Lam said.