Bay Area rowers make history, Stanford swimmers continue to bring home medals

The Bay Area continues to represent at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It took 60 years for Team USA to claim the gold in the men's four rowing. The team -- made up by Oakland-trained rowers Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corriga -- edged out New Zealand and Great Britain garnering the nation's first U.S. medal in the event since 2012 and its first gold in the event since the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Stanford alumna Katie Ledecky also swam into a league of her own. She became the most decorated U.S. female Olympian of all time after helping Team USA garner the silver in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Additionally, Stanford's Regan Smith made a splash in the pool taking home the silver medal in the women's 200m butterfly. Smith, now a five-time Olympic medalist, fell short to Canada's Summer McIntosh but beat out China's Zhang Yufei.

