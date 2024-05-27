Bay Area sailor qualifies for the Paris Olympics

A Bay Area sailor is hoping to make waves in Paris.

David Liebenberg will be a first-time Olympian this summer, and he's going for gold in one of the fastest sports at the summer games.

"To actually qualify for the Olympics, it's really special," Liebenberg said. "I'm going to be able to tell my kids about it, hopefully tell my grandkids about it one day."

NBC Bay Area's Anthony Flores has more in the video report above.