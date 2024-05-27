2024 paris olympics

Bay Area sailor qualifies for the Paris Olympics

By Anthony Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bay Area sailor is hoping to make waves in Paris.

David Liebenberg will be a first-time Olympian this summer, and he's going for gold in one of the fastest sports at the summer games.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"To actually qualify for the Olympics, it's really special," Liebenberg said. "I'm going to be able to tell my kids about it, hopefully tell my grandkids about it one day."

NBC Bay Area's Anthony Flores has more in the video report above.

2024 paris olympics May 24

Cal's rowing program will be well-represented at the Paris Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympics May 23

Breaking fashion: B-boy and B-girl ‘dope fits'

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 paris olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us