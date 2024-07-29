Watch former Stanford gymnast Brody Malone shine as US wins bronze in team event

Team USA captured its first Olympic medal in the men's gymnastics team event in 16 years Monday thanks in part to former Stanford University star Brody Malone.

Brody and teammates Frederick Richard, Asher Hong, Paul Juda and Stephen Nedoroscik posted a combined score of 257.793 to take home the bronze at the Paris Olympics.

Japan won gold with a 259.594 and China took silver with a 259.062.