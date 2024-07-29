2024 Paris Olympics

Watch former Stanford gymnast Brody Malone shine as US wins bronze in team event

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Team USA captured its first Olympic medal in the men's gymnastics team event in 16 years Monday thanks in part to former Stanford University star Brody Malone.

Brody and teammates Frederick Richard, Asher Hong, Paul Juda and Stephen Nedoroscik posted a combined score of 257.793 to take home the bronze at the Paris Olympics.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Japan won gold with a 259.594 and China took silver with a 259.062.

2024 Paris Olympics 44 mins ago

Watch Stanford gymnast Asher Hong bring his fire to team event, helping US men capture bronze

Gymnastics 3 hours ago

US men's gymnastics team secures medal for first time since 2008. Here's where they finished

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsGymnastics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us