2024 paris olympics

Canyon Barry, son of Warriors legend, to compete in 3×3 basketball at Paris Olympics

By Raj Mathai

NBC Universal, Inc.

Canyon Barry, the youngest son of Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry, is heading to Paris this summer to compete in 3x3 basketball.

"It's just such an honor to be an Olympian as a Barry," Canyon said. "There's very few things in basketball that our family hasn't accomplished, so to be the first Barry in the Olympics is kind of a cool achievement for me personally."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Rick, regarded as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, couldn't be more proud of his son.

"It's not an easy thing for them to follow in the footsteps of a successful parent," Rick said. "My son has done a great job of that. He's been his own person. I'm really excited and happy for him."

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai has more in the video report above.

2024 paris olympics Mar 26

Jimmer Fredette to headline Team USA's 3×3 men's basketball roster for Paris Olympics

2024 paris olympics May 28

Meet the Team USA athletes to root for at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 paris olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us