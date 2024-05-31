Canyon Barry, son of Warriors legend, to compete in 3×3 basketball at Paris Olympics

Canyon Barry, the youngest son of Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry, is heading to Paris this summer to compete in 3x3 basketball.

"It's just such an honor to be an Olympian as a Barry," Canyon said. "There's very few things in basketball that our family hasn't accomplished, so to be the first Barry in the Olympics is kind of a cool achievement for me personally."

Rick, regarded as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, couldn't be more proud of his son.

"It's not an easy thing for them to follow in the footsteps of a successful parent," Rick said. "My son has done a great job of that. He's been his own person. I'm really excited and happy for him."

