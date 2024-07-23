2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics: Days away from the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics kicks off Friday, and it's not the traditional march of nations inside a stadium.

It will all play out on barges on the River Seine, and viewers will be able to see so many of the sights associated with Paris.

About 10,500 athletes ae set to compete in the Paris Olympics, 592 of them are from the U.S., and 123 of them are from California.

