2024 Paris Olympics

Relive every USWNT goal on their path to gold at 2024 Olympics

The U.S. women's soccer team defeated Brazil to win the gold medal in Paris on Saturday.

By Staff

Mallory Swanson
Getty Images

The U.S. women's soccer team won all six of their matches at the 2024 Olympics, outscoring their opponents 12-4, on their way to winning gold for the fifth time in the program's history.

In the gold medal match, it was Mallory Swanson with the lone goal in the early minutes of the second half.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

In the semifinal, Sophia Smith scored a goal in the first half of extra time, securing a win against Germany.

Throughout the Olympics, it seemed like every goal was more thrilling than the last. Here's your chance to relive the experience.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us