Fans gathered in Santana Row for USWNT's Olympic opener against Zambia

Dozens gathered at Santa Row Thursday to show their support for Team USA women’s soccer in the team’s 2024 Olympic opener against Zambia.

Fans took photos with two-time Olympic gold medal winner Brandi Chastain and awed at Aly Wagner’s gold medals.

Children cheered the women’s team on and even held their own matches.

As the team competed, Aly Wagner, a member of the women’s national soccer team from 1999-2008, said the team had the energy to win.

“They get so much energy behind our sport,” Wagner said. "They really put our sport front and center historically. Now, the NWSL is trying to carry that torch and make everyone understand the level and quality of players that we have in our league."

U.S. women's national soccer team star Sophia Smith, a Stanford and Portland Thorns FC alumna, helped set her team up for a game winning match.

In the first half, Smith handled a pass while streaking to Zambia's goal and lined the ball at the perfect spot to set up Mallory Swanson for one of Team USA's many goals scored in the match.

By the end, the women’s national soccer team won 3-0 against Zambia.