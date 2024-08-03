Flavor Flav and Guy Fieri hype up Bay Area Olympians

To say Flavor Flav has been a fan of Team USA water polo is an understatement. The rapper has been dubbed the team's hype man, and his support hasn't gone unnoticed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Flav has even brought along a new fan, Guy Fieri. Both celebrities cheered on Team USA as they vie for the gold.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre brings us the latest updates from both the athletes and their hype men from Paris.