Former Cal hammer thrower Camryn Rogers set for second Olympics

Canadian hammer thrower Camryn Rogers, who trains at UC Berkeley, has her sights set on Paris.

She’s the reigning world champion in the discipline and will be going to her second Olympics this summer.

She trains three times a day, four days a week.

"I never leave the track," she said.

Born and raised outside of Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers’ involvement in track happened because of her mom, who was a hairdresser at home.

"She had a lot of clients and friends who are part of our local track club and they were trying to get me to come out for a really long time," Rogers said. "I finally decided, 'OK, yes. I'm going to come out.' And the first person I ended up meeting was my first throws coach."

Rogers can now be found at Cal.

"I remember being here and feeling as if I had found my second family," she said.

Rogers had an instant connection with Cal’s Mohamad Saatara, also known as Coach Mo, when he recruited her.

"I think at this point, I have forced Mo to become not only a coach but my third parent," Rogers said.

Rogers’ personal best throw is almost 260 feet. She holds the record at Cal.

She’s received two bachelor's degrees and a master's degree at Cal, and she dreams of going to law school.

"I'm a pro athlete, but I am also working," she said. "I'm a special education advocate. We help families who have children with disabilities get the proper evaluations and testing and education plans that they need for school."

But for now, her focus is set on Paris.

"We're going to have a huge support system there, which means the absolute world to me," she said. "Everyone's going to be in Paris. I've been practicing my French. I'm still terrible, but I'm trying. It's going to be incredible. All the croissants you could ever want. It'll be amazing."