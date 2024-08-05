How to watch breaking at the Paris Olympics: TV and streaming schedule

The wait is over. Breaking is making its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Here's what to know about this new Olympic sport and how to keep up with all the action on the networks of NBC and streaming on Peacock.

When does breaking competition begin at the Paris Olympics?

Competition begins on Friday, Aug. 9 and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 10. The women's event will take place on Friday and the men will compete on Saturday.

Where to watch the breaking events on TV and streaming?

Competition will air on NBC and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

Live coverage will air on E! during morning and daytime hours. You can also stream the coverage online via Peacock or NBC Olympics at the links in the schedule above.

You can also watch coverage during Primetime in Paris on NBC:

Where will the breaking competition take place?

Breakers will compete in the public square known as La Concorde Urban Park in Paris. Basketball 3x3, skateboarding and BMX freestyle are also taking place in this venue.

Who are the breakers representing Team USA?

Men: Victor Montalvo (Victor) and Jeffrey Louis (Jeffro)

Women: Sunny Choi (Sunny) and Logan Edra (Logistx)

How is breaking scored and judged in the Olympics?

Breakers are judged on five key criteria: Vocabulary, technique, originality, execution and musicality. Check out this explainer from B-boy Crumbs who judged Olympic qualifiers.

B-boy Crumbs has been judging Olympic qualifiers for breaking, or breakdancing. He details the criteria that judges pay close attention to: technique, vocabulary, originality, execution and musicality. T

