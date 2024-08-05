2024 Paris Olympics

Watch UCLA's Jordan Chiles win bronze in gymnastics floor event

By NBC Bay Area staff

UCLA's Jordan Chiles took home bronze Monday in the women’s gymnastics floor final at the Paris Olympics after her score was changed.

Chiles finished with a score of 13.766. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won gold with a 14.166 while Chile's teammate, Simone Biles, grabbed silver with a 14.133.

With the bronze, Chiles has now claimed her first individual medal after gold in the 2024 team event and silver in the 2020 team event.

