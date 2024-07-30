Watch Katie Ledecky cruise to victory in 1500m freestyle heat at Paris Olympics

Decorated Olympian Katie Ledecky dominated her 1500m freestyle heat at the Paris Olympics Tuesday, touching the wall nearly 18 seconds ahead of the second place swimmer.

The former Stanford star finished the heat with a time of 15:47.43. Li Bingjie of China came in second at 16:05.26. Brazil's Beatriz Dizotti was right behind at 16:05.40.

Ledecky will race in the 1500m final on Wednesday.