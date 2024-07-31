2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Katie Ledecky win gold, break Olympic record in 1500m freestyle

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Team USA swimming superstar Katie Ledecky dominated the final of the women's 1500m freestyle at the Paris Olympics Wednesday, winning gold and breaking her own Olympic record.

The former Stanford University swimmer finished the race with a time of 15:30.02. France's Anastasiya Kirpichnikova secured second at 15:40.35 while Germany's Isabel Marie Gose grabbed third at 15:41.16.

Ledecky, a four-time Olympian, now has eight gold medals, tied with fellow American Jenny Thompson for the most all-time in women's swimming.

