Watch race that made Katie Ledecky the most decorated US female Olympian of all time

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Katie Ledecky swam into a league of her own Thursday, becoming the most decorated U.S. female Olympian of all time as Team USA captured silver in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the Paris Olympics.

The former Stanford University star and teammates Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden and Erin Gemmell finished the race at 7:40.86, just behind Australia at 7:38.08. China came in third at 7:42.34.

With the silver, Ledecky now has 13 Olympic medals.

