2024 Paris Olympics

One on one with Katie Ledecky: Reflecting on Olympics success, what's ahead and more

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre caught up with swimming legend Katie Ledecky Monday following her impressive showing at the Paris Olympics.

The 14-time Olympic medalist reflected on her Paris triumphs, discussed what's ahead for her in the future and shared what it was like to spend time with the Stanford University marching band.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Watch the interview in the video player above.

swimming Aug 3

WATCH: Katie Ledecky wins historic 9th gold with four-peat in 800m freestyle

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 31

Katie Ledecky is the GOAT. Here are the superlatives she's earned that prove it

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us