One on one with Katie Ledecky: Reflecting on Olympics success, what's ahead and more

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre caught up with swimming legend Katie Ledecky Monday following her impressive showing at the Paris Olympics.
The 14-time Olympic medalist reflected on her Paris triumphs, discussed what's ahead for her in the future and shared what it was like to spend time with the Stanford University marching band.
