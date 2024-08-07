Watch San Francisco's Kristen Faulkner capture a second gold in Paris

After becoming the first American to win an Olympic cycling road race medal in 40 years, San Francisco resident Kristen Faulkner helped bring the U.S. its first gold in the women's team pursuit Wednesday.

The U.S. beat New Zealand around the velodrome in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, finishing with a final time of 4:04.306.

Faulkner didn't even qualify for the Olympics, but she was tapped by USA Cycling less than a month ago to fill in for another athlete, Taylor Knibb, who wanted to focus on the triathlon.

On Sunday, Faulkner grabbed gold in the road cycling race through Paris, becoming the first American to win a road race medal in 40 years.