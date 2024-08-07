2024 Paris Olympics

Watch San Francisco's Kristen Faulkner capture a second gold in Paris

By NBC Bay Area staff

After becoming the first American to win an Olympic cycling road race medal in 40 years, San Francisco resident Kristen Faulkner helped bring the U.S. its first gold in the women's team pursuit Wednesday.

The U.S. beat New Zealand around the velodrome in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, finishing with a final time of 4:04.306.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Faulkner didn't even qualify for the Olympics, but she was tapped by USA Cycling less than a month ago to fill in for another athlete, Taylor Knibb, who wanted to focus on the triathlon.

On Sunday, Faulkner grabbed gold in the road cycling race through Paris, becoming the first American to win a road race medal in 40 years.

news Aug 5

31-year-old Harvard grad just won a gold medal for the U.S. in the Olympics—in a sport she learned 6 years ago

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 4

San Francisco's Kristen Faulkner stuns the cycling world, wins gold in women's road race

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsSan Franciscocycling
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us