Highlights from the US Olympic Track and Field Trials Day 1

What to Know The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials kicked off Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Sha'Carri Richardson posted the best time in the women's 100m heats despite stumbling out of the blocks.

Reigning Olympic champion Athing Mu qualified for the women's 800m semifinals in her return to the track.

Some of the world’s top track and field athletes were in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday as the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials got underway.

Team USA stars Sha'Carri Richardson and Athing Mu were both in action as they set out to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games. Richardson paced the women's 100m heats despite stumbling out of the blocks while Mu advanced to the women's 800m semis in her return to the track.

Here were some of the top highlights from Day 1: