Team USA fencers Alexander Massialas and Gerek Meinhardt, both from San Francisco, were defeated Monday in the round of 16 of the men’s foil individual event at the Paris Olympics.

Massialas fell to Japan’s Kazuki Iimura while Meinhardt lost to France’s Enzo Lefort.

USA's Gerek Meinhardt, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, was defeated by France’s Enzo Lefort in the round of 16 of the men’s foil individual event, eliminating him from medal contention at Paris 2024.