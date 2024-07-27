Milpitas' Kanak Jha advances to round of 64 in men's table tennis

USA table tennis player and Milpitas native Kanak Jha defeated Moldovian Vladislav Ursu in four games to advance to the round of 64 in the men’s singles on Saturday at the Paris Olympics.

This is Jha's third time in the Olympics as he also competed in Rio in 2016 and in Tokyo in 2021.

In 2020, Jha spoke with NBC Bay Area as he discussed about training during the COVID-19 pandemic.