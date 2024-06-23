2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles shows off ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!' card before winning 100m at US Trials

Lyles competed at the U.S track and field trials on Saturday.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

We know Noah Lyles knows his "Pokemon" characters.

Now we know he's into "Yu-Gi-Oh!" too.

During Lyles' 100m intro at the U.S. track and field trials on Saturday, the star sprinter showed off a "Yu-Gi-Oh!" card. Specifically, a Blues-Eyes White Dragon card.

Lyles then cruised to victory in the preliminary round, posting a score of 9.92. He was the only runner to finish under the 10-second mark.

In second place was Kenny Bednarek, who ran 10 seconds flat.

Lyles, 26, represented Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming bronze in the 200m.

But as he's improved drastically since then, he's hoping to go even higher in Paris.

He's coming off a 2023 in which he won gold at the 2023 Budapest world championships in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

The semifinals and final of the men’s 100m will transpire Sunday.

Lyles will also be involved in the 200m events.

