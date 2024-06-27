Pair of rowers who train in Oakland ready to shine in Paris

More than a dozen rowers who train in the East Bay will be going for the gold in Paris, including a duo in the men's double.

Ben Davidson and his partner Sorin Koszyk are on the water every day preparing for a few races a year that are a mile and a quarter long and over in about six minutes.

"The amount of time that we spend racing is so small compared to the amount of time that we spend training," Davidson said. "You have to be able to sort of fill that time. It's being able to keep yourself motivated and set short-term and long-term goals."

Both have been rowing for more than a decade. Davidson was born in England and grew up in Florida. Koszyk is from Michigan. They met at the T. Gary Rogers Rowing Center in Oakland as part of the California Rowing Club.

Together, they punched their ticket to Paris after winning the men's double sculls at the World Rowing Final Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta last month in Switzerland.

"It's something I've wanted to do since I started rowing in high school," Koszyk said. "To actually do it and see myself there is pretty cool."

This will be Koszyk's first Olympics. Davidson finished fourth in the men's eight at the Tokyo Olympics.

He's expecting a much different experience in Paris because there are no COVID-19 restrictions.

"It means a lot to me to be able to go back a second time," He said. "I'd say the biggest thing is to be able to bring my family with me. This has been a journey we've been on together since I started in 2010. It was a great experience to race in Tokyo but tough to not have my family there. I'm really excited to bring them with me this time."

The rowing events get underway on July 27, one day after the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

"There's a lot of pressure involved with it, but they're prepared," coach Nathanael Kielt said. "They put in the work. I'm excited for what they can do in Paris."