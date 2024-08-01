Watch Oakland-trained rowers win historic gold in men's four

A team of Oakland-trained rowers raced their way into history Thursday, becoming the first U.S. men’s four boat to win gold at the Olympics in 64 years.

Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan finished with a time of 5:49.03, edging out New Zealand (5:49.88) and Great Britain (5:52.42).

This marks the first U.S. medal in the event since 2012 and its first gold in the event since the 1960 Rome Olympics.