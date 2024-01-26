Paris 2024 Olympics

Tour de France, Olympics edition: Learn more about the Paris 2024 venues

By Jessica Aguirre

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Paris Olympics won't just be taking place in the iconic French capital. Olympians will compete in venues across the country.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre takes you on an Olympics-style Tour de France, showcasing some of the venues that will be featured during the games.

She describes where they are, shares some historical importance and explains which athletes are expected to compete there.

Grand Palais

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The Grand Palais in Paris will host fencing and taekwondo events at the Paris Olympics.

This article tagged under:

Paris 2024 Olympics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us