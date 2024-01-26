Tour de France, Olympics edition: Learn more about the Paris 2024 venues

The Paris Olympics won't just be taking place in the iconic French capital. Olympians will compete in venues across the country.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre takes you on an Olympics-style Tour de France, showcasing some of the venues that will be featured during the games.

She describes where they are, shares some historical importance and explains which athletes are expected to compete there.

Grand Palais

The Grand Palais in Paris will host fencing and taekwondo events at the Paris Olympics.