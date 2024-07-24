2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics: Competition starts ahead of opening ceremony

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Competition in the Paris Olympics starts Wednesday with soccer and rugby matches, still a couple of days out from the opening ceremony.

One Bay Area Olympian takes the field for the U.S. men's rugby team on Wednesday, and with Team USA soccer matches also starting, a local orthopedic surgeon is there with them.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.

