Paris Olympics: Competition starts ahead of opening ceremony

Competition in the Paris Olympics starts Wednesday with soccer and rugby matches, still a couple of days out from the opening ceremony.
One Bay Area Olympian takes the field for the U.S. men's rugby team on Wednesday, and with Team USA soccer matches also starting, a local orthopedic surgeon is there with them.
Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.