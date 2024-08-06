Petaluma residents ready to cheer for skateboarder Minna Stess at Paris Olympics

A lot of folks in the North Bay are anxiously anticipating Tuesday’s Olympic skateboarding competition featuring Petaluma’s own Minna Stess.

Among those getting up well before dawn are teenagers who not only know the 18-year-old phenom, they have skated with her.

But for Stess, who became the first female American park skater to medal at the World Skateboarding Championships in Rome last year, recently told NBC Bay Area that she tries to stay in the moment.

“I don’t wanna get too far ahead of myself. It’s like a superstition-trying to not think about what it would be like. I still have to get there you know,” she said.

In Petaluma, there’s an outpouring of support for their hometown hero and the local bookstore window is filled with pictures of Stess and good luck notes from her fans.

Terry McSweeney has more in the video above.