2024 Paris Olympics

Petaluma teen skateboarder qualifies for Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's official: A North Bay teenager who's already made it into the skateboarding record books has locked in her spot in the Paris Olympics.

Minna Stess, 17, of Petaluma qualified to represent Team USA later this summer at the Paris games. She performed alongside hundreds of skateboarding elite from around the world at the trials in Budapest, Hungary.

