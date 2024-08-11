Canadian b-boy Phil Wizard takes gold in Olympic breaking final

Canadian b-boy Phil Wizard (Philip Kim) took gold in the first Olympic men’s breaking tournament Saturday.

Hometown favorite French b-boy Dany Dann won silver, and American b-boy Victor took the bronze after taking out Japanese b-boy Shigekix.

“Local hero” Dany Dann, as the emcees referred to him, took the stage each round to rapturous applause, with the crowd chanting “Dany! Dany!” every time he landed a power move.

Kim amazed spectators with his powerful moves, quick feet and quirky personality that he synced to the music.

How to watch a replay of the men's breaking competition

Men's breaking round robin Group A results

Shigekix, Japan, vs. Victor, United States, 1-1.

Lithe-Ing, China, vs. Hiro10, Japan, 2-0.

Shigekix, Japan, vs. Hiro10, Japan, 2-0.

Victor, United States, vs. Lithe-Ing, China, 2-0.

Lithe-Ing, China, vs. Shigekix, Japan, 1-1.

Hiro10, Japan, vs. Victor, United States, 0-2.

Men's breaking round robin Group B results

Phil Wizard, Canada, vs. Dany Dann, France, 2-0.

J Attack, Australia, vs. Kuzya, Ukraine, 0-2.

Phil Wizard, Canada, vs. Kuzya, Ukraine, 1-1.

Dany Dann, France, vs. J Attack, Australia, 2-0.

J Attack, Australia, vs. Phil Wizard, Canada, 0-2.

Kuzya, Ukraine, vs. Dany Dann, France, 0-2.

Men's breaking round robin Group C results

Jeffro, United States, vs. Lagaet, France, 2-0.

Hongten, South Korea, vs. Lee, Netherlands, 0-2.

Jeffro, United States, vs. Lee, Netherlands, 2-0.

Lagaet, France, vs. Hongten, South Korea, 1-1.

Hongten, South Korea, vs. Jeffro, United States, 1-1.

Lee, Netherlands, vs. Lagaet, France, 2-0.

Men's breaking round robin Group D results

Amir, Kazakhstan, vs. Menno, Netherlands, 0-2.

Quake, Taiwan, vs. Billy, Morocco, 2-0.

Amir, Kazakhstan, vs. Billy, Morocco, 2-0.

Menno, Netherlands, vs. Quake, Taiwan, 2-0.

Quake, Taiwan, vs. Amir, Kazakhstan, 0-2.

Billy, Morocco, vs. Menno, Netherlands, 0-2.

Men's breaking quarterfinal results

Dany Dann, France, def. Jeffro, United States, 2-1.

Victor, United States, def. Amir, Kazakhstan, 3-0.

Shigekix, Japan, def. Menno, Netherlands, 3-0.

Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Lee, Netherlands, 3-0.

Men's breaking semifinal results

Dany Dann, France, def. Victor, United States, 2-1.

Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Shigekix, Japan, 3-0.

Men's breaking bronze medal battle

Victor, United States, def. Shigekix, Japan, 3-0.

Men's breaking gold medal battle

Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Dany Dann, France, 3-0.

Team USA’s Logan "Logistx" Edra reflected on her participation at the Paris Olympics and praised the incorporation of Olympic breaking in the games.

Japan’s Ami Yuasa won the first ever breaking gold medal in the women's category at the Paris Olympics.