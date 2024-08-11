Canadian b-boy Phil Wizard takes gold in Olympic breaking final

Canadian b-boy Phil Wizard (Philip Kim) took gold in the first Olympic men’s breaking tournament Saturday.
Hometown favorite French b-boy Dany Dann won silver, and American b-boy Victor took the bronze after taking out Japanese b-boy Shigekix.
“Local hero” Dany Dann, as the emcees referred to him, took the stage each round to rapturous applause, with the crowd chanting “Dany! Dany!” every time he landed a power move.
Kim amazed spectators with his powerful moves, quick feet and quirky personality that he synced to the music.
Men's breaking round robin Group A results
- Shigekix, Japan, vs. Victor, United States, 1-1.
- Lithe-Ing, China, vs. Hiro10, Japan, 2-0.
- Shigekix, Japan, vs. Hiro10, Japan, 2-0.
- Victor, United States, vs. Lithe-Ing, China, 2-0.
- Lithe-Ing, China, vs. Shigekix, Japan, 1-1.
- Hiro10, Japan, vs. Victor, United States, 0-2.
Men's breaking round robin Group B results
- Phil Wizard, Canada, vs. Dany Dann, France, 2-0.
- J Attack, Australia, vs. Kuzya, Ukraine, 0-2.
- Phil Wizard, Canada, vs. Kuzya, Ukraine, 1-1.
- Dany Dann, France, vs. J Attack, Australia, 2-0.
- J Attack, Australia, vs. Phil Wizard, Canada, 0-2.
- Kuzya, Ukraine, vs. Dany Dann, France, 0-2.
Men's breaking round robin Group C results
- Jeffro, United States, vs. Lagaet, France, 2-0.
- Hongten, South Korea, vs. Lee, Netherlands, 0-2.
- Jeffro, United States, vs. Lee, Netherlands, 2-0.
- Lagaet, France, vs. Hongten, South Korea, 1-1.
- Hongten, South Korea, vs. Jeffro, United States, 1-1.
- Lee, Netherlands, vs. Lagaet, France, 2-0.
Men's breaking round robin Group D results
- Amir, Kazakhstan, vs. Menno, Netherlands, 0-2.
- Quake, Taiwan, vs. Billy, Morocco, 2-0.
- Amir, Kazakhstan, vs. Billy, Morocco, 2-0.
- Menno, Netherlands, vs. Quake, Taiwan, 2-0.
- Quake, Taiwan, vs. Amir, Kazakhstan, 0-2.
- Billy, Morocco, vs. Menno, Netherlands, 0-2.
Men's breaking quarterfinal results
- Dany Dann, France, def. Jeffro, United States, 2-1.
- Victor, United States, def. Amir, Kazakhstan, 3-0.
- Shigekix, Japan, def. Menno, Netherlands, 3-0.
- Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Lee, Netherlands, 3-0.
Men's breaking semifinal results
- Dany Dann, France, def. Victor, United States, 2-1.
- Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Shigekix, Japan, 3-0.
Men's breaking bronze medal battle
- Victor, United States, def. Shigekix, Japan, 3-0.
Men's breaking gold medal battle
- Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Dany Dann, France, 3-0.