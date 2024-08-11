2024 Paris Olympics

Canadian b-boy Phil Wizard takes gold in Olympic breaking final

By The Associated Press and NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Canadian b-boy Phil Wizard (Philip Kim) took gold in the first Olympic men’s breaking tournament Saturday.

Hometown favorite French b-boy Dany Dann won silver, and American b-boy Victor took the bronze after taking out Japanese b-boy Shigekix.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“Local hero” Dany Dann, as the emcees referred to him, took the stage each round to rapturous applause, with the crowd chanting “Dany! Dany!” every time he landed a power move.

Kim amazed spectators with his powerful moves, quick feet and quirky personality that he synced to the music.

How to watch a replay of the men's breaking competition

2024 Paris Olympics 24 hours ago

Breaking's basic moves: Each one explained

Olympic Breaking Aug 9

Japan's Ami wins first ever gold in breaking

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 9

A breaking hero emerges: Meet Australia's Raygun

Men's breaking round robin Group A results

  • Shigekix, Japan, vs. Victor, United States, 1-1.
  • Lithe-Ing, China, vs. Hiro10, Japan, 2-0.
  • Shigekix, Japan, vs. Hiro10, Japan, 2-0.
  • Victor, United States, vs. Lithe-Ing, China, 2-0.
  • Lithe-Ing, China, vs. Shigekix, Japan, 1-1.
  • Hiro10, Japan, vs. Victor, United States, 0-2.

Men's breaking round robin Group B results

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
  • Phil Wizard, Canada, vs. Dany Dann, France, 2-0.
  • J Attack, Australia, vs. Kuzya, Ukraine, 0-2.
  • Phil Wizard, Canada, vs. Kuzya, Ukraine, 1-1.
  • Dany Dann, France, vs. J Attack, Australia, 2-0.
  • J Attack, Australia, vs. Phil Wizard, Canada, 0-2.
  • Kuzya, Ukraine, vs. Dany Dann, France, 0-2.

Men's breaking round robin Group C results

  • Jeffro, United States, vs. Lagaet, France, 2-0.
  • Hongten, South Korea, vs. Lee, Netherlands, 0-2.
  • Jeffro, United States, vs. Lee, Netherlands, 2-0.
  • Lagaet, France, vs. Hongten, South Korea, 1-1.
  • Hongten, South Korea, vs. Jeffro, United States, 1-1.
  • Lee, Netherlands, vs. Lagaet, France, 2-0.

Men's breaking round robin Group D results

  • Amir, Kazakhstan, vs. Menno, Netherlands, 0-2.
  • Quake, Taiwan, vs. Billy, Morocco, 2-0.
  • Amir, Kazakhstan, vs. Billy, Morocco, 2-0.
  • Menno, Netherlands, vs. Quake, Taiwan, 2-0.
  • Quake, Taiwan, vs. Amir, Kazakhstan, 0-2.
  • Billy, Morocco, vs. Menno, Netherlands, 0-2.

Men's breaking quarterfinal results

  • Dany Dann, France, def. Jeffro, United States, 2-1.
  • Victor, United States, def. Amir, Kazakhstan, 3-0.
  • Shigekix, Japan, def. Menno, Netherlands, 3-0.
  • Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Lee, Netherlands, 3-0.

Men's breaking semifinal results

  • Dany Dann, France, def. Victor, United States, 2-1.
  • Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Shigekix, Japan, 3-0.

Men's breaking bronze medal battle

  • Victor, United States, def. Shigekix, Japan, 3-0.

Men's breaking gold medal battle

  • Phil Wizard, Canada, def. Dany Dann, France, 3-0.
Team USA’s Logan "Logistx" Edra reflected on her participation at the Paris Olympics and praised the incorporation of Olympic breaking in the games.
Japan’s Ami Yuasa won the first ever breaking gold medal in the women's category at the Paris Olympics.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us