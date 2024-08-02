Watch former Stanford swimmer Regan Smith win silver in nail-biting 200m backstroke

Former Stanford swimmer Regan Smith has added yet another Olympic silver medal to her collection, this time in Friday's women's 200m backstroke final at the Paris Olympics.

Smith tapped the wall at 2:04.26, just behind Australia's Kaylee McKeown at 2:03.73. Canada's Kylie Masse finished third at 2:05.57.

Smith already has silvers in the 100m backstroke and the 200m butterfly at the Paris Games. She collected her first two Olympic silvers in Tokyo.