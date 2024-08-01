Watch former Stanford swimmer Regan Smith secure silver in 200m butterfly

Former Stanford Cardinal Regan Smith swam to another Olympic medal Thursday, securing silver in the women’s 200m butterfly at the Paris Olympics.

Smith, now a five-time Olympic medalist, finished at 2:03.84. Canada's Summer McIntosh grabbed gold (2:03.03) while China's Zhang Yufei took home bronze (2:05.09).

Previously in Paris, Smith won silver in the women's 100m backstroke.