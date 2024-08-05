Ryan Murphy assists in men's 4x100m medley relay silver medal win

In the final men's swimming event in the Paris Olympics Team USA fell short of defending their gold medal in the 4x100 medley relay. Despite the perceived upset, the team pulled through with a silver medal swim time.

Caleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong and New Jersey's Nic Fink combined for a time of 3:28.0, Winning the silver in the men's 4x100m medley. The team was about a half-second behind China which earned the gold. France took the bronze.