American wrestler Dominique Parrish, originally from Scotts Valley, fell to Mongolia’s Khulan Batkhuyag 10-4 in a repechage match, ending Parrish’s run at the Paris Olympics.

Parris, 27, making her Olympic debut, took an early 4-2 lead in the match then fell behind 8-4 before Batkhuyag pinned her.

