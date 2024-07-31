2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Sophia Smith record assist in USWNT's win over Australia

By Brendan Weber

The U.S. women's soccer team, which features several players with Bay Area ties, closed the group stage at the Paris Olympics Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Australia.

Off a corner kick in the final minutes of the first half, former Stanford star Sophia Smith headed a deflected ball down toward the direction of Trinity Rodman, who poked it in for the first goal of the game.

The Americans finished group play with three victories. They will face Japan in the quarterfinals.

