2024 paris olympics

USWNT's Sophia Smith on ‘controlling confidence' ahead of 2024 Olympics

The Paris Games will be Smith's first time competing in the Olympics.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Sometimes, soccer just boils down to confidence.

You could be the best player in the world, but if you're in a rough patch, a one-on-one opportunity may not be as easy as it seems.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

For U.S. women's national team star Sophia Smith, it wasn't always easy to become the skillful player she is today. And that's because she let outside noise influence her.

"Everyone's not going to be happy with you all the time," Smith said in an interview with NBC. "People aren't going to like you. If someone said something about my game, like 'She's not good at this,' it would obviously take a toll on my confidence.

"Then you get to the game ... now I'm stressed when I have to finish because I want to prove people wrong."

The 23-year-old hasn't logged eight goals and six assists in 10 starts for the Portland Thorns in 2024 without changing her mindset.

It's excellent form to be in with the Paris Olympics swiftly approaching. Smith said understanding her strengths and weaknesses have played a holistic part.

"Now, I feel like I'm in a good place confidently to be like, 'I know what I can do, I know what my strengths are, I know what my weaknesses are,'" Smith said. "And that's not a bad thing, that I have weaknesses. It just means I have room to grow."

soccer Mar 18

Megan Rapinoe reflects on her journey with the USWNT ahead of the 2024 Olympics

soccer Apr 3

For Meghan Klingenberg, representing USWNT in the Olympics is about something bigger than herself

USWNT May 1

Former USWNT star Carli Lloyd announces she's pregnant with first child

Smith credited her parents for helping to control her confidence, especially when it comes to blocking the outside noise she previously let filter in.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Something my parents always told me was no matter what, you can't let someone else control your confidence," Smith said. "When you control that, other factors at least don't affect how you feel about yourself."

The 2024 Olympics in Paris will mark Smith's first time representing the USWNT for a chance at the prestigious gold medal, a result the team hasn't claimed since 2012.

There are no age limits in women's soccer at the Olympics, but the youngest USWNT player in Tokyo was then 21-year-old forward Catarina Macario. Smith was even younger, so making the squad at the time wasn't likely.

Now, though, Smith has several USWNT accomplishments under her name, from Concacaf W Gold Cups to the US Soccer Female Player of the Year award (2022).

Adding an Olympic gold medal next would surely boost her resume — and her confidence.

The 2024 Olympic soccer tournament begins before the Opening Ceremony in Paris on July 24. For the first time in Olympic history, the women’s final concludes the tournament on Aug. 10.

Venues for soccer at the 2024 Olympics include: Paris, Nantes, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice, Saint-Étienne and Lyon.

Hayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.

This article tagged under:

2024 paris olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us