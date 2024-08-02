2024 Paris Olympics

Watch NorCal sport shooter Sagen Maddalena win silver at Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After breaking an Olympic record in qualification, American sport shooter Sagen Maddalena of Groveland, California, won the silver medal in the women’s 50-meter rifle three positions event.

Maddalena, nicknamed "The Machine," is competing in her second Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympics, she finished fifth in the same event.

Watch her silver medal-winning shots in the video above.

