Davis native and Stanford alum Fiona O’Keeffe ran her first marathon at the U.S. Olympic trials and not only won the race, but broke the trials record with a time of 2:22:10. O’Keeffe set out on the Paris Olympic course and was limping from the start, forcing the Davis native to pull up before the 5km mark.

