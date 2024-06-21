Stanford grad's sights set on decathlon at Paris Olympics

Stanford University graduate Harrison Williams is hoping to punch his ticket to the Paris Olympics in what's considered the most grueling event: the decathlon.

The jam-packed competition consists of 10 events over the course of two days.

"The first day it's the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump and then 400-meter dash," Williams explained. "Then you go home, go to sleep, come back to the track the next day, and then you have the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, 1500."

Williams' goal of making the Olympic team is still in place, but after winning the U.S. decathlon championship last year, he realized maybe he needed to think a little bigger.

"I think it made me realign my goals," he said. "Before the goal was always to just make the Olympic team. Now that I've achieved at least a little bit of success and proved that I can actually compete on an international level, now I'm wanting to win the gold medal."

To do it, he lives what he calls a pretty monotonous life. When not traveling to competitions, he's on the track from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. doing different workouts.

"Basically my job is like recess," he said. "I come out here and I get to run as fast as I can and jump as far as I can."