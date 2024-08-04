Stanford's Torri Huske and Regan Smith win gold, set swim world record for in women's 4x100m medley relay

Stanford's Torri Huske along with teammates Regan Smith, Lilly King and Gretchen Walsh won gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay and set a new world record on Sunday. Team USA finished 3.48 seconds ahead of Australia.

Torri Huske shouts out Stanford University after winning gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Huske hauled in 5 medals in total during these Paris Olympics: three gold and two silver.

Check out highlights from the race in the video player above!

Every moment. Every medal. Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock and NBC now through August 11. See our full TV/digital event schedule here.