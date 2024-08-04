2024 Paris Olympics

Stanford's Torri Huske and Regan Smith win gold, set swim world record for in women's 4x100m medley relay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stanford's Torri Huske along with teammates Regan Smith, Lilly King and Gretchen Walsh won gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay and set a new world record on Sunday. Team USA finished 3.48 seconds ahead of Australia.

Torri Huske shouts out Stanford University after winning gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Huske hauled in 5 medals in total during these Paris Olympics: three gold and two silver.

Check out highlights from the race in the video player above!

@nbcbayarea

Swimming star Torri Huske shouts out Stanford after Team USA wins gold, breaks record in women's 4x100m medley relay. #Parisolympics #olympics #TorriHuske

♬ original sound - NBC Bay Area - NBC Bay Area

Every moment. Every medal. Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock and NBC now through August 11.  See our full TV/digital event schedule here.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 31

Watch Stanford's Torri Huske secure silver in 100m freestyle at Paris Olympics

swimming Jul 28

WATCH: Americans Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh take gold and silver in women's 100m butterfly

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us