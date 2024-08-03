Stanford University

Stanford track athletes show strong force at 2024 Paris Olympics

By Jocelyn Moran | NBC Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stanford University has an astounding 10 track and field alumnus competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Many like Juliette Whittaker and Grant Fisher are digging deep as they compete in their respective events.

But it's not just trac and field. The university said it has 60 Olympians competing across 20 sports representing 15 nations.

