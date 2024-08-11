basketball

Relive Steph Curry's best shots after Team USA won gold at 2024 Olympics

The Golden State Warriors star turned the sliders up in the final few games en route to gold.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry came into the 2024 Paris Olympics with one mission in mind: win his first gold medal.

Six games and 22 3-pointers, including 17 in the final two games, later, Curry, 36, is an Olympic champion at last.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Golden State Warrior didn't start off Paris so well. His pre-Olympic exhibition form carried over for the first four games, where he tallied point totals of 11, three, eight and seven.

Then the Curry the NBA world has come to know finally came to life when it mattered most.

Curry drilled nine triples for 36 total points in a 95-91 semifinal comeback win over Serbia before dropping eight threes against France for 24 points, including four in a row down the stretch to seal the gold medal.

Relive Curry's highlights from the thrilling wins over Serbia and France in Paris:

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 8 hours ago

Live updates: Closing ceremony marks end of Paris Olympics with Tom Cruise and a handover to Los Angeles

2024 Paris Olympics 6 mins ago

Top moments from Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

basketball
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us