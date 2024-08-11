Steph Curry delivers big for Team USA in gold medal winning match

Steph Curry delivered massively for Team USA men's basketball in the gold medal match against France. The team came out victorious with a final game score of 98-87.

In his first Olympic final, the Golden State Warriors superstar pushed Team USA across the finish line delivering a barrage of 3-pointers over the span of two-plus minutes.

Jessica Aguirre has more on how the Bay Area represented on the 15th day of competition in Paris.