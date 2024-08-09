Watch Steph Curry's take on the gold medal matchup against France

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who exploded for 36 points in a comeback win over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinals at the Paris Olympics, looks ahead at the gold medal game against host France.

Curry said France is going to have adrenaline and momemtum on its side, not to mention the home court advantage.

"You expect them to play the game of their life because, you know, they're gonna have the home court adrenaline, they are riding a big momentum after these last two games. You gotta expect them to play great," Curry said.

Team USA meanwhile has its own momentum after a rousing come-from-behind victory Thursday over Serbia.

"I think last night will help us to have to deal with the adversity at the level that we did because we know the crowd is gonna be loud and obnoxious for them, as they should be. And we gotta be able to handle the emotions of it all," he said. "I'm sure each one of us can probably think of a building that you've gone into in your career and like it's a hostile environment that nobody likes you and nobody wants to see you win. … You've got to channel that energy and just be ready for whatever happens."

Curry and Team USA tip off against France in the gold medal game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.