Steph Curry on Olympic gold: ‘It's everything I imagined, and more'

Steph Curry has a lot to celebrate.

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors superstar and the rest of the NBA star-studded U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win their fifth straight Olympic gold medal.

"It's everything I imagined and more," said Curry who scored 12 points on an epic barrage of 3-pointers to seal the victory in the gold medal match. "There's a sense of relief at the end, but it's more a sense of accomplishment obviously, knowing what we were able to do."

Curry, who is already a four-time NBA champion and all-time 3-point king, won his first-ever Olympic medal.

Curry, Coach Steve Kerr and Team USA teammate Kevin Durant share what it's like winning gold in the video above.

Steph Curry couldn't miss in the final minutes!