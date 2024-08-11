2024 Paris Olympics

Steph Curry on Olympic gold: ‘It's everything I imagined, and more'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry has a lot to celebrate.

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors superstar and the rest of the NBA star-studded U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win their fifth straight Olympic gold medal.

"It's everything I imagined and more," said Curry who scored 12 points on an epic barrage of 3-pointers to seal the victory in the gold medal match. "There's a sense of relief at the end, but it's more a sense of accomplishment obviously, knowing what we were able to do."

Curry, who is already a four-time NBA champion and all-time 3-point king, won his first-ever Olympic medal.

Curry, Coach Steve Kerr and Team USA teammate Kevin Durant share what it's like winning gold in the video above.

2024 Paris Olympics
Steph Curry
