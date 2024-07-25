Steph Curry ‘very excited' to be in Paris, eager for Olympics Opening Ceremony

An excited Steph Curry is looking forward to soaking in the sights and sounds during the Opening Ceremony at the Paris Olympics.

"You imagine the excitement to represent your country, being a part of the Opening Ceremony festivities," the Golden State Warriors superstar told reporters in Paris Thursday. "I know it's very unique here, being on the river and being a part of just the scene in Paris. I'm excited about it all. To be with the other athletes that are representing our country as well and all the different sports and events, that's where you really get juiced."

Curry added that playing alongside some of basketball's best players on Team USA has "been awesome so far" and he's eager to see what's in store as the games kick into high gear.

"I know the energy in the city is pretty electric right now and only gonna continue to get better," he said. "I'm excited to experience this and obviously hopefully go win a gold medal and enjoy the entire experience of being an Olympic athlete. Very excited to be here."

Curry and Team USA will tip off Olympic group play on Sunday against Serbia.