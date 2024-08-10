2024 Paris Olympics

‘A golden dagger!': Watch Steph Curry seal gold for US with epic 3-point barrage

Curry hit four 3-pointers in the final minutes after France cut Team USA's lead down to three.

By Eric Mullin

The men's basketball gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics turned into the Steph Curry show late.

In his first Olympic final, the Golden State Warriors superstar pushed Team USA across the finish line against France with some incredible shot-making from distance.

France trimmed the United States' lead to 82-79 at the 2:58 mark of the fourth quarter before Curry responded with a barrage of 3-pointers over a span of two-plus minutes.

The four-time NBA champion filled it up from distance on four of the next five U.S. possessions, capped by a long-range heave over a pair of French defenders as the shot clock was running down.

The "golden dagger," as termed by NBC play-by-play broadcaster Noah Eagle, pushed the Americans' lead to nine inside the final 40 seconds. The U.S. went on to close out the game by a score of 98-87 for a fifth straight gold.

Curry, who was coming off a 36-point semifinal where he made 9 of 14 3-point tries, led Team USA with 24 points against France. He shot 8-for-13 from deep, adding five assists and two steals.

