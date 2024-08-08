Watch Steph Curry drop 36 in Team USA's epic comeback win over Serbia in semifinals

Steph Curry erupted for 36 points Thursday as he carried the U.S. men's basketball team to a come-from-behind victory over Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics.

Curry drilled nine 3-pointers in Team USA's 95-91 victory that sets up a date with host France in the gold medal game.

Curry added eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in his 33 minutes of action.

Saturday's gold medal game is scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m.