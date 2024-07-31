Watch Steph Curry dish out 4 assists in Team USA's win over South Sudan

Steph Curry tallied four assists, including an underhand alley-oop to Jayson Tatum, as the U.S. men's basketball team cruised Wednesday to a 103-86 win over South Sudan at the Paris Olympics.

Curry went cold from the field, shooting just 1-of-9 without any three-pointers in just over 21 minutes of action.

Curry will have a chance to get cooking again on Saturday when Team USA takes on Puerto Rico in its final group play game.

The Americans' win over South Sudan clinched their spot in the quarterfinals.