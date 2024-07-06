Warriors' Kerr ready to lead Team USA at Paris Olympics

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is gearing up for the "once-in-a-lifetime experience" to lead Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

Kerr's stacked squad will include superstars Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

"Paris is one of the most beautiful cities in the world," Kerr told NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai. "My wife can't wait to go. My family will be there. Literally a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the Olympics in Paris."

Catch more of Mathai's conversation with Kerr in the video above.