2024 Paris Olympics

Warriors' Kerr ready to lead Team USA at Paris Olympics

By Raj Mathai

NBC Universal, Inc.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is gearing up for the "once-in-a-lifetime experience" to lead Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

Kerr's stacked squad will include superstars Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Paris is one of the most beautiful cities in the world," Kerr told NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai. "My wife can't wait to go. My family will be there. Literally a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the Olympics in Paris."

Catch more of Mathai's conversation with Kerr in the video above.

2024 Paris Olympics Apr 17

Team USA announces loaded men's basketball roster for Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics Mar 19

Here are Team USA basketball's groups at the 2024 Olympics

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsSteve Kerr
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us